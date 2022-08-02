Medical

Pediatrician says kids aren’t getting enough of this school lunch staple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The carton may be small, but it’s packed with vitamin D, which is essential for a child’s growth.

But, evidence shows over half of school-aged children from 6-12 don’t get enough.

One food rich in vitamin D is milk. But with so many options, some parents may be wondering what percent fat milk is best for their child. Dr. William Fisher, pediatrician at Community Health Network says, the lower percentage the better.

“Skim milk and 1% are best,” he said. “Sometimes, I hear people say skim milk is just watered-down milk. It’s not watered-down. It’s ‘proteined’ up. What happens is when you take the fat out of the milk the protein goes higher and the vitamin D is in all types of milk. So what will happen is if you’re drinking two to three servings a day, that will stop you from having vitamin D deficiency.”

Fisher says benefits of milk include a reduced risk of bone fractures and torn ligaments. It also increases a child’s muscle mass.

An added bonus, Fisher says, is it can add up to three-quarters of an inch to a child’s height.