Pet Pals TV: Canine Therapy Garden at Eskenazi Health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eskenazi Health finished building its Canine Therapy Garden this summer.

The hospital has been working on this project for more than three years.

This garden is designed to help patients cope with therapy and healing.

Watch the interview with Shelly Fisher, pet therapy coordinator at Eskenazi, by Pet Pals TV’s Patty Spitler to learn more.