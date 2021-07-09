Medical

Pfizer pushes for booster shot; emerging virus infecting infants; pregnancy gingivitis explained

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Below is a look at News 8’s top Health Headlines for the week of July 4, 2021.

Pfizer to seek emergency approval for booster shot

Pfizer announced it plans to seek FDA approval for a COVID-19 booster shot that target the Delta variant.

The mutation is now the dominate coronavirus variant in the U.S. According to a statement obtained by News 8, the pharmaceutical giant says “Pfizer and BioNTech believe a third dose…has the to preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy against all current known variants including the Delta variant.” The updated vaccine has already been manufactured and clinical trials are expected to begin in August.

However in a joint statement by the FDA, CDC and NIH say Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time.

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Emerging respiratory virus infecting infants concern doctor

A respiratory virus that typically occurs in colder months is beginning to emerge in southern states. The virus is called respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. According to the CDC, the virus presents symptoms similar to a common cold. While most recover within a week or two, RSV can be serious, especially for infants. Cases dropped dramatically last year during COVID-19 restrictions but began increasing as pandemic precautions lifted causing many infants to be hospitalized. The CDC issued a health advisory on June tenth about an increase in RSV cases across parts of the South.

(WISH Photo, File)

Your dentist may know you’re pregnant before you do

Ladies. You may be pregnant and not even know it. But your dentist might. They can tell…by just looking in your mouth. It’s called “pregnancy gingivitis” and is one of the earliest signs of pregnancy developing as early as 8 weeks. Signs include tender, inflamed gums and excessive bleeding after flossing. Evidence shows pregnancy gingivitis occurs in approximately thirty to fifty percent of pregnant patients.