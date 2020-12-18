Pfizer versus Moderna coronavirus vaccine: What’s the difference?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is similar to Pfizer’s in terms of ingredients and the technology used to develop it, but there are two key differences.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, to explain.

Gillis: We’re talking about the differences between the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer vaccine. The clinical trials showed they are both around 95 percent effective, but in terms of the ingredients of the vaccinations. What’s the difference? Or is there a difference?

Doehring: Not really. There’s a slight difference in the fragment of the RNA that was used for the Moderna versus the Pfizer vaccine, but they used similar technologies. The biggest difference, to be honest…the Pfizer vaccine requires ultra cold storage to keep it sort of preserved and usable until time to use it. The Moderna one does not have that requirement. The other difference is and then the other thing is the time interval. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be given 3 weeks after the first dose for the second and Moderna is 4 weeks. So, those are kind of the two main differences. And it’s important that whichever one you got first, you get that same one for the second dose.

Gillis: How much flexibility is there in that time frame in terms of getting the first dose and then the second dose? Does it have to be 21 days on the dot?

Trending Headlines

Doehring: We’re trying to have some flexibility there. Plus or minus 2 days is the ideal unlike some other vaccine series where you’re a month behind or a couple of months behind you don’t have to worry and you can catch up. With this one we’re really trying to stick to that 21-day or 28-day window depending on which vaccine. And by window I mean that plus or minus a couple of days.

Gillis: And in terms of who qualifies to get the vaccine? What is the low end in terms of age? Are they different? Is it 18 and older for Pfizer? Is it the same for Moderna?

Doehring: Pfizer is 16 years old and no one below that age and I think Moderna will be probably about the same. I’d be surprised if the FDA puts any different restrictions on it from that standpoint. The real prioritization is based on your role in the healthcare system today and so our first phase is really targeting healthcare workers who are kind of on the front lines and subsequent phases which will be coming pretty quickly. I mean, we’re talking about weeks. Not months or years. We’ll be advancing that to other essential workers, high risk individuals and then the broader population probably in a couple of months. It’s coming quickly.

Gillis: I mean really just in terms of how it needs to be stored…there’s really no other difference.

Doehring: That’s the big difference. If you don’t have the freezer that’s needed to get those ultra cold temperatures for the Pfizer vaccine you are able to store it on dry ice and you just have to keep replenishing that every five days. You need to use it within 20 days if you’re doing it that way and that’s not a problem to start with. There’s a lot of demand for the vaccine. But if you need to store it long term it really does need to be in one of those freezers and in that situation it can be kept up to 6 months.The Moderna is just like a normal vaccine. It requires normal refrigeration as virtually any other vaccine.

Gillis: That’s interesting though. Because it seems there should be some really stark difference between the two if one requires such a drastic temperature storage while the other one can be stored at normal refrigeration. But that’s not the case.

Doehring: Not the case. And I’m sure there is a logical explanation for it. I don’t personally know what it is. It does create some logistical challenges particularly with the shipping as you can imagine. Maintaining those temperatures. I know Pfizer and Fedex and UPS have done a phenomenal job of creating some unique technology to make sure it stays in those temperature ranges and then, of course, once it gets delivered we have to make sure that we maintain those temperatures as well until it’s time to use it.

Gillis: And last 30 seconds. There are some known side effects, but doctors are saying that this is typical just like it would be with a flu vaccine. You might get a fever or feel soreness at the site of injection. What are your thoughts? If people are concerned about side effects what would you tell them?

Doehring: There’s no doubt it could cause soreness at the site of injection just like any other vaccine would and then other common constitutional symptoms like achy-ness, feeling fatigued, maybe having a low-grade temperature or a headache. Those are all very common in my experience with the flu vaccine and other vaccines as well. Those can be mitigated with Tylenol or acetaminophen. That’s a pretty common recommendation.

Indiana State Department of Health on Thursday reported 79 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 6,860. The department also said 6,458 more Hoosiers tested positive for the virus. A total of 447,190 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Instagram @reportergillis and Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 16, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.