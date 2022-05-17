Medical

Popular late-night habit linked to infertility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Men may want to think twice before using their smartphones, tablets and computers, a habit for some just before bed.

According to sleep researchers in Israel, it may be tied to a decline in sperm quality.

Scientists evaluated night time screen exposure in 116 men between the ages of 21 and 59 years old. They also collected sperm samples. Findings showed men who used digital devices at night were 40% more likely to have immotile sperm. They also showed a 16% lower overall concentration of sperm compared to men who reported avoiding using electronics at night.

In a statement, the lead study author said, “Exposure to light from digital devices can not only lead to sleep disturbances but also create hindrances in sperm to swim properly and reach its destination, hence male infertility rates tend to shoot up.”

Study authors say it’s likely these negative outcomes are caused by the radiation emitted by these devices.