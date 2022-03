Medical

Preventing 4 common mistakes while exercising outside

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the weather warming up, people are more likely to move their exercise outside.

Scott Haase, a health coach with Community Health Network, came on Daybreak on Monday to identify four common — and avoidable — mistakes people make while exercising outside:

Doing too much too soon

Being dehydrated before exercising

Getting a sunburn

Wearing the wrong shoes

