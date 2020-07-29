Purdue, Ivy Tech team up to address US addiction counselor shortage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Purdue University and Ivy Tech Community College are joining forces to address the nation’s demand for licensed addiction specialists.

In a collaborative effort, the institutions launched a new addiction studies concentration program.

“There’s a pressing need for more people to have access to expertise and people who work in the field of treatment and addiction,” Jennifer Dobbs-Oates, clinical associate professor in Purdue University’s department of human development and family studies, told News 8. “We discovered there are not enough educational pathways to get alumni where they need to be as rapidly as they need to be.”

Drug and alcohol addiction have plagued the country for decades and the coronavirus pandemic is amplifying this, according to a paper published online in Diabetology and Metabolic Syndrome.

“We are very pleased that Purdue is partnering with Ivy Tech to provide students with the coursework needed to attain state license requirements, Jo Micon, dean of the School of Public Affairs and Social Services for the Ivy Tech Lafayette campus, said in a statement. “We have helped many students complete the coursework needed for addiction licensing.”

The program is the first of its kind in Indiana. Upon completion, students will meet the state requirements for a bachelor’s degree as well as the qualifications needed to be a licensed addiction counselor associate.

To learn more about the program, watch the video with this story.

