Quiet quitters denying themselves essential psychological benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new Gallup poll, at least 50% of U.S. workers consider themselves to be quiet quitters.

The term made popular by millennials is used to describe employees who do the bare minimum at work in an effort to preserve their mental and emotional well-being.

Some quiet quitters may be denying themselves essential mental health benefits. News 8 spoke with Kimble Richardson, licensed mental health counselor at Community Health, who explained how employers can help their staff bring joy back into their work.

“The conversation might start with suggesting you’ve noticed a change or a difference,” said Richardson. “I notice that you used to smile a little bit more often and that you used to be in a better mood or you used to come up with more ideas and it seems like you’re less engaged. I just want to check your temperature. Is that right? Is there anything going on?”

Richardson says this can reignite an employee’s spark. Research shows people benefit mentally when they put effort into their job. Work can help a person maintain positive self-worth, provide intellectual challenges and a sense of stability when things are rocky elsewhere in life.