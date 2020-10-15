Researchers find COVID-19 infection linked to blood type

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scientists have discovered a new risk factor for COVID-19, and it could be running through your veins.

According to researchers from the University of Denmark, blood type is associated with a coronavirus infection, with one type offering more protection and others offering less.

Scientists looked at 473,000 people tested for the coronavirus. They found that those with type O have a 13% lower risk of infection compared to types A, B and AB. And should type O contract the virus? They are less likely to experience organ damage. The study was published in the latest issue of Blood Advances.

Authors say it may be because people with types A, B and AB are more likely to have heart disease and experience blood clots, and viral proteins of all types tend to linger in their lungs. Each of these are risk factors for COVID-19.

So, if there is any time to know your blood type, that time is now. To find out your blood type, visit your local doctor. Donating blood will also give you an answer.

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Instagram @reportergillis and Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

