Researchers of remdesivir make significant progress toward COVID-19 treatment

In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Doctors are one step closer to a coronavirus treatment, according to a recently published article in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Remdesivir is an antiviral medication developed by California-based biopharmaceutical company, Gilead Sciences. The drug made headlines since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on May 1 gave remdesivir issued an Emergency Use Authorization as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force project, Operation Warp Speed.

A speedier recovery is what remedivir offers, according to scientists.

Authors of “Remdesivir for the Treatment of COVID-19 — Preliminary Report” conducted a double blind, randomized trial. Coronavirus-infected patients were divided into two groups. One group received remdesivir while the other group received a saline injection, which acted as the placebo. “Double blind” means neither the doctors nor the patients knew what treatment was being administered.

A total of 1,059 patients were assessed. The outcome was the amount of time it took for patients to recover as defined by the number of days for a successful hospital discharge.

A total of 538 people received remdesivir over a 10-day period. On the first day, they received 200 mg of the drug followed by 100 mg for the remaining nine days. The 521 people in the placebo group received the equivalent dose over the same time frame.

Results showed coronavirus-infected patients receiving the antiviral drug recovered in 11 days compared to the placebo group, which recovered in an average of 15 days. This accounted for a 32% difference in time to discharge.

“Remdesivir is the result of more than a decade of research, experimentation and iteration by Gilead scientists,” said Daniel O’Day, chairman and chief executive officer of the company, in an April 29 open letter. “In recent years, we have been studying its impact in hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Marburg and Nipah viruses as well as other coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS. We had built up sufficient knowledge so that when the novel coronavirus emerged, we could move very quickly into clinical trials.”

