Medical

Riley hospital doctor: Victims of gunshot wounds getting younger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Trauma center doctors at Riley Hospital for Children are seeing patients coming in with firearm wounds getting younger and younger.

According to Dr. Matt Landman, trauma medical director at Riley Hospital for Children, the hospital is on pace to set a possible record.

So far, 25 victims younger than 18 have been treated for gunshot wounds. Nineteen of them were due to violence.

“The patients that we see range anywhere from toddlers all the way up to our adolescent population, and the injuries run the gamut. There are injuries such as graze wounds or extremity injuries all the way up to life-ending injuries. Unfortunately, some of those victims don’t even make it to our trauma unit before that happens.”

Sadly, the situation isn’t something unique to Indianapolis. Landman says his colleagues around the country who work in pediatric trauma centers are experiencing the same with similar outcomes.

Asked what needs to be done to fix this crisis, Landman says there is no one answer, which is what makes it so difficult. But, anything that moves the needle to prevent these injuries, even if it’s just raising awareness and discussing the problem, is going to make for a safer community.