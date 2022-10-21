Medical

RSV may have mutated into a more harmful strain; could explain infant hospitalization surge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The troubling surge of pediatric respiratory syncytial virus cases has doctors concerned, parents on high alert and some Indiana hospitals overwhelmed.

The respiratory infection appears to have hit infants harder and faster this year compared to previous ones leaving doctors struggling to understand why.

“It’s speculation at this point,” Dr. Shaun Grannins, vice president for data and analytics at the Regenstrief Institute, told News 8. “At this point it’s either the organism has become more virulent meaning that it’s more severe to the body and spreads more easily. Or, our immune systems aren’t as well prepared to deal with the RSV. So, either RSV has mutated over the last few years or we just haven’t been exposed enough to RSV as a population.”

Typically symptoms are mild and are similar to a common cold. But for some infants, RSV can progress to severe complications.

According to the American Lung Association, a parent should call their child’s doctor immediately if they have a poor appetite or decreased activity levels, the cold symptoms progress; or the child has a constant, shallow cough that continues throughout the day and night.

If the child is having trouble breathing they should be taken to the emergency room immediately.