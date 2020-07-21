Scientist develops copper oxide coating that makes surfaces resistant to COVID-19

June 5, 2020 - Professor of Chemical Engineering William Ducker poses for a portrait in Gordon Hall. Dr. Ducker and his team have been working on a film substance that could potentially neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus on surfaces. (Ryan Young / Virginia Tech)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Virginia Tech researcher created a surface coating that inactivates the coronavirus within one hour and essentially makes everything from doorknobs to countertops permanently resistant to COVID-19.

News 8 spoke with, William Ducker, a professor of chemical engineering at Virginia Tech, about his discovery. The active ingredient is copper oxide made from recycled copper pipes and wires. The robust coating should last for several years, Ducker said, and is still active even after being exposed to the coronavirus and disinfected five times. Here is the complete interview:

Gillis: Joining us now is Dr. William Ducker from the department of chemical engineering at Virginia Tech. Dr. Ducker, thank you for being with us.

Ducker: You’re so welcome. Thank you for hosting me.

Gillis: I understand you developed a surface coating that kills the coronavirus. First, explain what you’ve developed. How is it different from other products on the market and how does it work?

Ducker: What we’ve developed is a coating. It’s kind of like a paint that you’d coat over objects and when coronavirus lands on the coating, the coronavirus is inactivated. When the virus comes into contact with our coating, it inactives 99.9% of it within one hour.

Gillis: And how is this different from any other type of antiseptic product?

Ducker: One great thing about this…it’s not like something you spray onto a surface and then it activates the coronavirus. It doesn’t require active human intervention such as spraying and wiping. This does it all day, everyday…all the time without having to be replenished. So that is a significant advantage in terms of labor and cost of doing this.

Gillis: Tell us a little bit about how you studied this product? What were the methods used and why should we put confidence in this?

Ducker: That’s a great question. I’m the inventor of the coating, but all of the testing was done by professor Leo Poon, Ph.D. at the University of Hong Kong. So what he did…he took little droplets that had the coronavirus in it and he deposited them on my coating. He then took those droplets off the coating later…after an hour or two hours or three hours and then he tried to use those droplets to try and infect monkey cells. He found the droplets were not able to infect the monkey cells after they had been on the coating that we developed at Virginia Tech.

Gillis: There’s been conflicting information as to how long the coronavirus can live on surfaces…infectious disease experts say we should be more concerned with human to human contact. What do you think of that and how long does the virus live on surfaces? Should we still be worried?

Ducker: I think the main thing is you should be listening to infectious disease experts and not me. They’re the experts. I believe them. So, if they tell me human to human contact is the most important thing and people should be doing social distancing, wearing masks and staying away from crowded places I believe them. This is an additional avenue where people can get the coronavirus. It’s not the main one. I just think it’s wonderful that we have a method to shut down at least one avenue. I think that’s the main thing that we’ve done. And it also gives people peace of mind when people are out of the room. If someone was in the bathroom 10 minutes ago, can you go back in there? Well, at least the the parts that you need to touch, the doorknob for example, have been coated–what we call safety coated–at least we know from our testing that coating eliminates the coronavirus that was left behind on the solid objects the previous person may have touched.

Gillis: And what are your next steps with this product?

Ducker: The big thing is we want to try and inactivate the coronavirus more quickly. We’ve only tested down to one hour–that’s the shortest time. Professor Poon is testing this week for shorter times. We’d like to get it down to one minute or two minutes because I think that’s sort of the interval between users. We may have already done that, but we just haven’t tested that short period yet. So, the first thing is to make it so that it works within one minute or two minutes.

The second thing is we need to get this into production. I’m a professor. I’m good at doing research. I’d love to have collaborators who could help me bring it to market. To fund it, produce it and distribute it. Investors, business people…I welcome those people to contact me and let’s get this to market. Because the reason I started this research was to try and work against the pandemic so we would have fewer casualties and I would love to have some partners who can help me to do that.

Gillis: And as a researcher, your final thoughts on the coronavirus. What do you want people to know, in your own opinion about the coronavirus?

Ducker: I think the biggest thing is please try to help prevent the spread. I think we should all be doing the simple things. There are difficult things, but there are also simple things: keeping social distancing, wearing masks when appropriate and staying out of crowded places. I’m really just repeating what the experts have said. I mean, please go out and do all of those things because they are very important.

Gillis: They are very important. Great to hear those messages over and over so it really resonates. Dr. Ducker, thank you so much. I hope you keep us updated on where this goes.

