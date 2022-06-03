Medical

Scientist discover why some smokers get lung cancer while others do not

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a mystery that’s baffled doctors for decades: Why do some who regularly light up get lung cancer when others are spared?

In the first-of-its-kind study published in Nature Genetics, scientists may have finally found the answer.

Researchers at Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York assessed lung tissue lining from 14 people up to age 86 who never smoked. They compared the tissue lining to 19 smokers up to age 81 who smoked one or more packs per day.

They found smokers’ DNA becomes accustomed to the cancer-causing agents in cigarettes. This prevents dangerous mutations that result in lung cancer.

“The heaviest smokers did not have the highest mutation burden,” lead study author Dr. Simon Spivack said in a statement. “Our data suggests these individuals may have survived for so long in spite of their heavy smoking because they managed to suppress further mutation accumulation. This leveling off of mutations could stem from these people having very proficient systems for repairing DNA damage or detoxifying cigarette smoke.”

Spivack goes on to say his team’s research may prove to be an important step toward prevention and early detection of lung cancer.