Scientists claim people know when they die

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 17% of people globally have had a near death experience.

When a person has a near death experience, medical professionals say, the electrical currents in their brain are still working for up to 20 seconds after cardiac arrest. The oxygen flow allows them to remember what happened during the time they stopped breathing.

“Many times, those who have had such experiences talk about floating around the room and being aware of the medical team working on their body.” researcher Dr. Sam Parnia at Langone School of Medicine, said in an interview. “They’ll describe watching doctors and nurses working and they’ll describe having awareness of full conversations, of visual things that were going on, that would otherwise not be known to them.”

Parnia goes on to say scientists are still trying to understand the exact relationship between heart attacks, neurocircuitry and near death experiences.

