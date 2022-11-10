Medical

Scientists develop promising new treatment for aggressive cancer

(As Seen on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists at the University of Kentucky developed a promising new treatment for aggressive cancers like lung, colon and ovarian cancer, a new study finds.

Researchers used small particles from a gold-based compound to learn how mice with cancer responded to the new therapeutic. They found the compound was toxic to the cancer cells because it deprived them of energy. Lack of energy inhibits cancers’ ability to grow, attack and destroy a person’s body.

“Continuing to develop gold-based compounds has the potential to generate new mechanisms of drug action and understanding how they alter cancer cells has significant implications in drug design and is of clinical relevance,” said study author, Dr. Samuel Awuah, in a news release.

The study was published in the latest issue of Chemical Communications.