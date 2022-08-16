Medical

Scientists identify first case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Scientists reportedly identified the first ever human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox.

The case prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update its guidance to now list dogs as an animal that can catch the virus.

Researchers say the case involves two male nonexclusive partners who live together in France. It’s reported they were infected with monkeypox a few days after both men slept with different men.

After 12 days of symptoms, which included open lesions to their faces in their legs and backs, the couple noticed their 4-year-old Italian greyhound also developed lesions. The dog was tested and results came back positive for monkeypox.

“To the best of our knowledge, the kinetics of symptom onset in both patients, and subsequently in their dog, suggest human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox virus,” study authors write in the paper published in The Lancet. “Our findings should prompt debate on the need to isolate pets from monkeypox virus-positive individuals.”

The CDC’s latest numbers show 11,890 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S; of those, 84 are in Indiana.

Indiana Department of Health is distributing vaccinations through a web survey page.