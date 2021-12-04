Medical

Scientists identify trigger behind vaccine-induced blood clots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a question since the vaccines for the coronavirus rolled out.

A person gets their AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination only to experience a potentially fatal blood clot following the jab. This has prompted some nations to suspend the vaccine’s use indefinitely. While doctors say this side effect is very rare, they were committed to understanding why.

Scientists at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom and at Arizona State University collaborated with AstraZeneca to investigate. They found the reaction may be linked to a specific ingredient in the shot called the “viral vector.”

The ingredient is a transport tool that allows the coronavirus’ genetic material into the person’s cells. This process is necessary for vaccine immunity. However, sometimes this process goes awry. Instead of a person’s cell, the viral vector enters the bloodstream causing the body to think it is at risk of losing blood when it really isn’t.

A defense mechanism is then triggered causing blood cells to cluster together and generate blood clots. This is an example of what’s called misplaced immunity.

In a statement, lead study author Dr. Alan Parker says: “Vaccine-induced blood clots only happen in extremely rare cases because of a chain of complex events needed to trigger this ultra-rare side effect.”

Parker went on to say he hopes his findings can be used to better understand the rare side effect and enable scientists to further improve future vaccines.