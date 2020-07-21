Scientists push for research to understand public perception of COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Internationally recognized public health researchers are calling for urgent scientific efforts to study what the public understands about the coronavirus pandemic.

John Allegrante, professor of health education at Columbia University Teachers College told News 8, “We need accurate data about preventive behaviors of individuals. We need to know their perceptions of susceptibility. We need to know about their attitudes toward protective behaviors that are recommended to mitigate community transmission.”

Large-scale, population-based surveys to fill in these gaps in understanding of coronavirus prevention behaviors are critical, Allegrante said.

“Fighting this pandemic will require new ‘weapons’ and a new resolve on the part of the government and the public. A national historic commitment is needed in which behavior change methodology is a dominant weapon in the nation’s health arsenal.”

He also points to technology and the need to use it in a way to efficiently target at-risk people and tailor interventions they will understand and embrace. Many questions need answers including this one: Are public and private sectors pursuing appropriate strategies to engage people and are the channels of communication appropriate?

Researching the coronavirus from this point of view will give scientists an opportunity to advance pandemic behavioral science and improve public health response.

But the most immediate thing people need to know, Allegrante says, is the surge in hot spots in more than half of states across the country.

“We are going to have to step up our commitment to wearing masks in public, staying home whenever possible … and practice hand hygiene. I think that is the advice that is most urgent right now … if we’re going to stop this virus. And we have to.”

“Preventing COVID-19 and Its Sequela: ‘There is No Magic Bullet…It’s Just Behaviors’” was published online in American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

