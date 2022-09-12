Medical

Scientists raise concern over the effectiveness of monkeypox vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The monkeypox outbreak has sparked fear and panic in many people across the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has climbed to nearly 22,000. One-hundred and eighty-three are in Indiana.

Since the vaccine became available, Hoosiers have been rolling up their sleeves for a shot at doctors’ offices, pharmacies and pop-up clinics to avoid infection.

However, findings from a new study suggest the monkeypox vaccine may not be as effective as doctors hoped.

Scientists in the Netherlands found two shots of the vaccine being used in the U.S. and in other parts of the world yield very low levels of neutralizing antibodies against the monkeypox virus. This has them concerned that people who are vaccinated may have a false sense of security against exposure.

“Foundational to all of this will be to understand the progression of disease and the immune response to disease with the different routes of infection that we believe we are seeing,” Dr. Inger Damon, director of CDC’s division of high-consequence pathogens and pathology, said in response to the study findings. “This is complicated and it will require concerted, coordinated and collaborative efforts to find the right solutions to stop the disease.”

The study has not yet undergone peer review.