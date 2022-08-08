Medical

Scientists say when it comes to the brain, nothing good happens after midnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new paper published in Frontiers in Network Physiology, scientists claim a person’s brain is not meant to be awake after midnight.

Neurologists at Massachusetts General Hospital reviewed evidence regarding the link between brain function, the body’s sleep-wake cycle and human behavior at night. They discovered chemicals in the brain change driving negative shifts in both attitude and behavior.

People tend to think more negatively of the world at night than during the day. They are more likely to act out on violent behaviors like homicide and rape. Substance abuse is also higher including illicit drug use and binge drinking.

“There are millions of people who are awake in the middle of the night, and there’s fairly good evidence that their brain is not functioning as well as it does during the day,” study author Dr. Elizabeth Klerman, said in an interview. My plea is for more research to look at that, because their health and safety, as well as that of others is affected.”