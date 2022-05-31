Medical

Scientists uncover why impoverished women are more likely to be overweight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The age old adage of calories in versus calories out no longer applies, especially when it comes to overweight, impoverished women.

According to a new study, maintaining a healthy weight is more complicated for these women.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Daniel Clark, medical sociologist at the Regenstrief Institute, who says America’s struggle with obesity has many factors. The only way to address the epidemic, he says, is to put serious attention toward the barriers to health impoverished women face.

“Identify what is lacking and provide that,” he said. “It might be some sort of social network chain. It might be access to healthier foods and how to prepare those healthier foods, and to also address the fact that healthier foods are significantly more expensive on a per calorie basis than unhealthy foods. That is a significant issue for women who live in poverty.”

Clark also lists a number of other factors associated with obesity in women living in poverty. This includes access to walkable spaces for physical activity, living in high crime areas, and poorer education.

He goes on to say he hopes public policy makers will begin to understand that weight is not specific to the individual, but there are many factors that contribute to a person’s health that need to be addressed.