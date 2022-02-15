Medical

Seasonal affective disorder reaches peak

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 20 million Americans battle depression.

The National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) said many experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) during the winter months.

NAMI experts said one big reason for SAD is the lack of light during winter.

Symptoms of SAD include oversleeping, overeating, lack of interest, and suicidal thoughts.

“With our own helpline, we have increased the number of calls we’ve been receiving,” said Barbara Thompson, executive director of NAMI Indiana. “Our helpline staff, also, say their calls are more intense.”

There are multiple resources if you or someone you know is depressed.

Resources: