Medical

Seasoned journalist returns to 10 unforgettable stories in new book, ‘More After the Break’

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIES (WISH) – WISH-TV’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Gillis, had the privilege of speaking with Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor for NBC New York and first time author, Jen Maxfield about her new book “More After the Break: A Reporter Returns to Ten Unforgettable News Stories.”

When Gillis first received a copy of this book for consideration of a review, she thought to herself, “This woman has reached the top of her career. Why would she want to go back?”

To find out why, watch the video above!

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mormon church voices support for same-sex marriage law

Politics /

Disney World increases ticket prices for second time in a year

Business /

After the Bell: credit card balances rise; wealthy at Walmart; retailers in hot-dog price battle

Business /

Some retail store credit cards now carry APRs of more than 30%

Business /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.