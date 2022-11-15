Medical

Seasoned journalist returns to 10 unforgettable stories in new book, ‘More After the Break’

INDIANAPOLIES (WISH) – WISH-TV’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Gillis, had the privilege of speaking with Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor for NBC New York and first time author, Jen Maxfield about her new book “More After the Break: A Reporter Returns to Ten Unforgettable News Stories.”

When Gillis first received a copy of this book for consideration of a review, she thought to herself, “This woman has reached the top of her career. Why would she want to go back?”

To find out why, watch the video above!