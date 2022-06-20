Medical

Several diseases resurface across globe in new, unusual ways

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conditions such as monkeypox, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus – a lung infection that makes a child’s cough sound like a barking dog – that were absent during the COVID-19 pandemic are now re-emerging.

Doctors are on high alert because the conditions are spreading across the world and spreading fast. News 8 spoke with Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, who explains the connection between the coronavirus pandemic and the timing of their sudden spread.

“The social distancing that we had during the first phase of COVID really reduced those infections,” Kressel said. “There were studies saying that a lot of illnesses in children were reduced during that period. And even some surprising ones like dengue. They think that mosquitos were biting children in schools and then when schools reopened dengue fever increased.”

Kressel says what’s happening makes sense. When people stay away from each other diseases that spread more quickly from person to person because of close contact – the flu, RSV, monkeypox and similar diseases – will occur less even if they are circulating in the environment.

Kressel goes on to say she finds it odd that cases of the flu and RSV are popping up in warm temperatures. Whether this will be the new pattern or not, she says, remains to be seen.