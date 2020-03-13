Medical

Sick Heidi Klum says she hasn’t been able to get tested for coronavirus

by: Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
 (CNN) — Heidi Klum hopes she just has a cold, but in case it’s not, she’s been trying unsuccessfully to get tested for COVID-19.

Klum, 46, was absent from her post at “America’s Got Talent” this week, said to be suffering from a common cold.

But in an Instagram story, the model says she’s tried to get tested for the coronavirus at two different doctors, with no luck.

“There just isn’t one here,” she said, appearing to be speaking to her more than 7 million followers from her bed.

Klum said her symptoms include chills, fever, cough and a runny nose.

“I’m just not feeling good so that’s why I’ve stayed home — to not infect other people,” she said.

She added. “Stay safe, everyone. Stay home if you don’t feel good.”

“Modern Family” actor Eric Stonestreet filled in as a guest judge this week for Klum.

Klum co-stars on the reality competition series alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews hosts.

Purdue startup readies novel glue for the marketplace

by: Wes Mills, Inside INdiana Business /

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Purdue University scientist has developed a form of glue that mimics the goo on marine creatures that allows them to stick to objects underwater. Now, the adhesive technology is attracting investors.

It’s is called polycatechol-styrene, which is similar to the naturally forming glue exuded by mussels.

Jonathan Wilker, a professor of chemistry and materials engineering, developed the PCS adhesive with students in his laboratory.

“We have been studying sea creatures, how they stick and designing synthetic mimics of these materials,” said Wilker.

Wilker studied the chemical structure of the proteins being produced by the mussels and found a way to synthetically make a similar structure.

The technology has led to the formation of Mussel Polymers Inc., a startup created by New Jersey-based Wardenclyffe Chemicals Inc. The technology development company has licensed the patented adhesive from the Purdue Research Foundation.

“Now we are quite excited to move these new materials from the research lab into the marketplace,” Wilker said. “There is potential here to impact several industries, including products that people use in their daily lives.”

MPI is now developing a range of non-toxic, underwater adhesive and sealant products using PCS technology.

The company is currently raising Series-A funding to accelerate commercial development.

Purdue says Wardenclyffe recently received a Small Business Innovation Research grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to develop this adhesive system for use in the restoration of coral reefs.

