Medical

Simple eye test predicts early death from chronic illness within 10 years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A simple eye test may predict early death with greater precision than traditional methods that have been used for decades, a new study suggests.

Scientists developed an artificial intelligence tool that scans tiny blood vessels in a person’s eye designed to screen for heart disease risk.

Currently, doctors assess heart disease risk using factors such as a person’s age and lifestyle such as smoking, diet and physical activity levels. Blood pressure and blood cholesterol are also checked. However, scanning and capturing photos of blood vessels holds key information a typical blood test may not provide, they say.

Researchers from the United Kingdom scanned the eyes of 88,000 people and predicted heart attacks and strokes with a 54% accuracy rate, and death from heart disease 58% of the time.

They say their test is not only highly accurate, but also quicker and less invasive because it measures blood vessel thickness. Blood vessel thickness shows whether a person has healthy blood circulation. If the answer is no, they are at greater risk for heart disease and death.

The main takeaway, authors say in the paper, is that the test could be used as a noncontact form of systemic vascular health check for those at medium to high risk of heart disease who may require further clinical assessment.

Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the United States and in Indiana.