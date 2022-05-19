Medical

Singer and cancer survivor Sheryl Crow on the importance of breast cancer screenings

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When the pandemic hit, women across the country were forced to miss their annual mammography for fear of being infected with the coronavirus. Now, the world has opened up.

In this segment of All Indiana Health Spotlight, News 8 medical reporter Dr. Mary Gillis speaks with Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow, along with Dr. Arlene Richardson, a nationally-recognized radiologist, about why it’s time to get back out there and screened.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy Eleven vs. Hartford Athletic from April 30, 2022

Indy Eleven /

Senate votes final congressional OK for $40B Ukraine aid

International /

Singer /actor Jordan Fisher to sing national anthem before Indianapolis 500

Month of May /

Lafayette woman found guilty of murdering 3-year-old son

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.