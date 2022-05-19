Medical

Singer and cancer survivor Sheryl Crow on the importance of breast cancer screenings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – When the pandemic hit, women across the country were forced to miss their annual mammography for fear of being infected with the coronavirus. Now, the world has opened up.

In this segment of All Indiana Health Spotlight, News 8 medical reporter Dr. Mary Gillis speaks with Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow, along with Dr. Arlene Richardson, a nationally-recognized radiologist, about why it’s time to get back out there and screened.