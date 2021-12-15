Medical

Small study shows Pfizer vaccine yields 40-fold reduction in antibodies against omicron variant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More evidence suggests Pfizer’s vaccine may not offer much protection against the omicron variant.

Researchers at the African Health Research Institute in South Africa evaluated blood samples from 12 people who received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The purpose was to evaluate how the shots fared when faced with omicron.

According to the manuscript, which has not yet been peer reviewed, the number showed a staggering 40-fold reduction in neutralizing antibodies compared to the original virus.

“The thing about any variant — whether its omicron or some other one — is that their genetic makeup is evolving in such a way and mutating in such a way as to try to evade the existing protections,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, told News 8.

“The concerning thing about omicron is that it has so many different mutations that have changed the appearance of that spike protein to the immune system,” Doehring added.

Doehring says he’s hopeful the vaccines will provide some protection against infection, severe illness and death. However, those results have yet to be seen in studies.

To date, omicron has been identified in over half of U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates it makes up just 3% of all COVID-19 cases.