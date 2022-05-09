Medical

Social worker has message for moms: ‘Self-care is not selfish’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For some, Mother’s Day may have consisted of breakfast in bed, a mani-pedi, or a day at the salon.

However, Jennie Voelker, a licensed clinical social worker at Community Health, has a message for moms. She tells News 8 self-care shouldn’t be limited to just one day a year, but something moms should practice regularly.

“Self-care is not selfish,” Voelker said. “In fact, self-care is essential for our health and our well-being. So, I always encourage self-care and the only one who can do it is me. I’m the only one who can take care of myself. So, it is not selfish. Again, it is essential.”

Voelker stresses the importance of taking time every day to indulge. She emphasizes that only when a person takes care of themselves can they focus on taking care of others.