Medical

Some babies with RSV are struggling to breathe so much their rib cages are collapsing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shallow and rapid breathing, wheezing, unusual tiredness, and irritability are all symptoms of RSV.

There is also another frightening physical sign parents need to know about. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health who explains what’s known as intercostal retractions.

“The child is taking deep breaths to suck in air and trying to get rid of it,” he said. “You’ll see the space between the ribs sunken or you’ll see areas of the ribs sunken; retracted. If those are the kinds of things parents are seeing, that’s a good reason to say ‘hey, let me call somebody and go to the emergency care center or the emergency room to be seen’.”

Christenson goes on to say there is no specific pattern of progression for intercostal retractions, but they can happen very quickly so it’s critical parents pay attention.