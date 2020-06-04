Some diabetics more at risk of COVID-19 complications than others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Along with heart disease and cancer, diabetes is at the top of the list when it comes to putting a person at greater risk of the coronavirus.

But, there are certain characteristics associated with diabetes that make one even more susceptible to the virus than they typically would be without these characteristics. Specifically, age, history of microvascular complications, and body mass index (BMI). Body mass index is a method used to classify a person as normal, overweight or obese by calculating a height to weight ratio.

In a paper published in the most recent issue of Diabetology, researchers led by Dr. Bertrand Cariou from the University of Nantes collected information from 1,317 COVID-19-infected, diabetic patients across multiple hospitals in France. The participants were mostly male and averaged 69 years old. Out of all the patients included, 88% were people with Type 2 diabetes. The goal was to see how many of these patients were discharged successfully, ended up on a ventilator, or died in an effort to understand why some diabetics fared better than others.

Patients 75 and older were more likely to die within seven days of hospital admission. COVID-19-infected diabetics with microvascular complications were 22% more likely to need a ventilator and were twice as likely to die. Those classified as obese, as measured by BMI, were 1.71 times more likely to be intubated.

Microvascular complications include diabetic-induced kidney failure and eye damage that can lead to blindness.

“Type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults tends to be associated with higher body weight or body mass index, namely obesity,” Dr. Michael Weiner from the Regenstrief Institute told News 8. “The link between obesity and COVID-19 outcomes might relate to the worse pulmonary status that often accompanies obesity, but this is not proven or well understood at this time.”

There may be other unmeasured risk factors, said Weiner, who is also with the Richard L Rodebush Veterans Administration Medical Center in Indianapolis. Other risk factors include insulin resistance, socioeconomic factors and undiscovered heart disease that are also linked with obesity and diabetes. Higher inflammation levels associated with obesity might also play a role.

The International Diabetes Federation approximates 463 million adults age 20 to 79 were living with diabetes in 2019. Weiner encourages diabetics to do everything possible to prevent a coronavirus infection.

“I support a strongly preventive approach which, of course, is focused on protecting the face, which is the virus’s chief point of entry; wearing a mask; washing hands; physically distancing from others; and avoiding touching the face. Protecting the eyes, such as through eyewear or face shields, is also emerging as probably an additional important factor.”

