Medical

Some patients experience disease relapse after COVID-19 shots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, some patients with glomerular disease may experience a flare up after getting the COVID-19 shot.

Glomerular disease affects a person’s kidneys ability to keep essential molecules in their bloodstream. It also affects their kidneys’ ability to filter out toxins through urine.

Scientists looked at records of more than 1,000 patients between 2000 and 2020 and followed them for 281 days after vaccination. Results showed patients had double the risk of disease relapse after a second or third shot.

“These results indicate that although COVID-19 vaccines may be associated with a small increase in risk of causing a flare of glomerular disease, this risk is very small, and the well established benefits of vaccination more than outweigh these risks,” authors said in an interview.

The study was published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.