Some people fear COVID-19 vaccine contains actual virus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration works to approve a coronavirus vaccine, a new study reports that less than half of Americans would be willing to get it. Some may fear the possibility of getting COVID-19 from the vaccination itself.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who said this is not the case at all and why we should have nothing to worry about.

Gillis: A new study came out indicating that just 46 percent of Americans are considering getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it comes out. Those aren’t really the numbers we’re looking for and I’m thinking part of the reason…in just speaking with people…is that they think that vaccine contains the actual coronavirus. Is there truth to that? And if not, what is in the vaccine?

Doehring: Yeah. That’s a really good question and certainly something that needs to be clarified. There are some vaccines that are made with killed viruses or viruses that have been disabled, but that’s not the case with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Small fragments of the RNA from the virus have been included in these vaccines, which makes it both incredibly safe and very very effective–much more effective than what we were hoping for and expecting. So, there should be absolutely no concern that someone could get the coronavirus from the vaccine.

Gillis: And what are your thoughts on the safety and effectiveness that we’ve seen so far in these clinical trials?

Doehring: So, the 46 percent number you cite isn’t overly surprising for a brand new vaccine and with all of the swirling information about the coronavirus that has been out since before day one.

But what I’m hopeful is that as more and more healthcare workers get vaccinated and as our most vulnerable populations get vaccinated people will continue to warm to the idea that this vaccine is safe, people are getting it, it’s effective, it’s really helping us win this battle and I think that there is no doubt that once we get that critical mass of people who have been vaccinated and or had COVID-19 that we will achieve that herd immunity and turn the tide on the spread of the vaccine.

We’re entering into one of the more optimistic phases even though we’re currently all a little bit overwhelmed by the numbers we are experiencing today.

Gillis: So, people should not be concerned they are going to be infected with the coronavirus as a result of being vaccinated.

Doehring: Not at all. Not unlike the flu vaccine though, people may get mild symptoms for a few days after getting the shot. But there is no risk whatsoever to getting COVID-19 from the vaccine.

