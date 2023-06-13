State announces $76 million in new funding for substance abuse centers

A close-up photo illustration of an opened prescription bottle labeled as containing the opioid hydrocodone on March 14, 2017. (Photo by Tom Kelley/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Tuesday that more than $76 million in new funding will be dedicated to crisis response and substance use disorder services across the state.

The administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, or DMHA, is partnering with the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the National Opioid Settlement to provide grants to several care centers, including centers in Shelbyville, Bloomington, Greenwood, and Columbus.

The DMHA said in a release that working with local governments will promote innovative, community-driven responses to address substance abuse and strengthen the “no wrong door” approach to care, which opens the door for long-term access to care and resources.

Douglas Huntsider, executive director for drug prevention, treatment, and enforcement for the State of Indiana, says that investing more funding into care at a community level will go a long way.

“While the state has a role to play in the fight against the drug epidemic, real change happens at the local level. These funds will go a long way toward building the care continuum and improving outcomes for Hoosiers with mental health needs,” Huntsinger said.

Since 2005, the state has received almost $507 million in funding to go toward substance use care.

Parts of funding will also be given to 30 local units of government, service providers, and other community organizations.