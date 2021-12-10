Medical

State officials see uptick in hospitalizations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than a year and a half into the pandemic, and almost a year since the first COVID-19 vaccines rolled out, hospitals are still feeling overwhelmed.

“We are seeing the highest census that we have seen in our hospital, than we have in any other part of the pandemic, even over the last 5 years,” said Indiana Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver.

Even as Indiana copes with rising COVID-19 rates, life goes on for other Hoosiers, including Susan Melenchuk.

She was supposed to have a hysterectomy on Dec. 1 at St. Vincent in Carmel, but it was canceled due to lack of staff.

She got waitlisted at IU Health North for Dec. 13, and was informed everything is a go so far.

“My surgery, while it may not be an urgent surgery, it definitely is a needed surgery and sooner than later,” she said.

While IU Health suspended most elective surgeries in September, it is evaluating certain proceedures on a hospital by hospital basis.

In a statement, Ascension St. Vincent Health said: “Ascension St. Vincent is not currently suspending elective procedures. Changes in day-to-day schedules may arise due to current inpatient totals within the hospital and our capacity to provide high quality, safe and compassionate care, including to those in our COVID-19 unit. Ascension St. Vincent remains committed to helping all of our patients.”

Melenchuk has faith in the doctors and nurses who will be taking care of her.

“I would rather them cancel my surgery and do it when they are confident they have the right staffing levels to do it,” she said.

State officials warn that if hospitalization numbers continue to increase, it could put the lives of patients that need urgent medical care in jeopardy.

“We know that we do have less workers in the health care field right now. Those of us who are there, it is a stressful difficult situation,” said Weaver.

She adds that ambulances may have to take patients to hospitals further away if some hospitals are understaffed.