Studies show playing sports is linked to creative thinking, improved memory

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s something interesting about the sport of basketball.

It requires hand-eye coordination. The part of the brain responsible for hand-eye coordination is called the parietal lobe. Remember, movement doesn’t start in the muscles or bones. It starts in the brain.

Specifically, this activity helps our brain by keeping it quick and sharp. Here’s just one example: Researchers from the Alzheimer’s Society combined the results of 11 studies. Results showed regular game playing — among other types of physical activity — reduces the risk of dementia by approximately 30%. The risk of getting Alzheimer’s Disease is reduced by 45%.

Other studies show physical activity increases blood flow to the brain. This allows the body to create more connections between the nerves in the brain. This is improves memory, increases creativity and makes for better problem-solving skills.