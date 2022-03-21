Medical

Study: Anxiety, chronic pain do not improve with medical marijuana use

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Medical marijuana is used to treat a number of mental and physical conditions.

However, some researchers are now asking if prescribing patients cannabis does more harm than good.

Addiction specialists at Massachusetts General Hospital evaluated 186 men and women with legalized marijuana cards from July 2017 to July 2020, according to a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association.

The participants were divided into two groups. One group was given access to their marijuana cards immediately, while the other group had to wait 12 weeks before obtaining theirs. All patients selected their own dose of the drug.

Results of the study showed that the group that received their cards right away were twice as likely to develop a severe dependence on marijuana known as cannabis use disorder.

In addition, patients saw no significant improvements in the conditions the drug was designed to treat, whether it was anxiety, depression, or chronic pain.

“Our study underscores the need for better decision-making about whether to begin to use cannabis for specific medical complaints, particularly mood and anxiety disorders, which are associated with an increased risk of cannabis use disorder,” Dr. Jodi Gilman, lead study author, said in a news release.

Gilman believes there needs to be better regulation of medical marijuana. She says patients are often left alone to choose their own products and amount they use and also very rarely receive professional follow-up care.