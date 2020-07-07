Study confirms some COVID-19 symptoms, but shortness of breath isn’t one of them

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — From the beginning of the pandemic, scientists said a cough, a low-grade fever and the shortness of breath were some of the most common symptoms of coronavirus.

However, a new study from the University of Sheffield says shortness of breath may not be as big of an indicator as was once thought.

Researchers examined over 24,000 COVID-19 patients and found shortness of breath didn’t make the top three most common symptoms of the virus.

“An accurate estimation of symptom prevalence, as provided by this study, is essential to combat COVID-19,” said Micheal Grant in a release obtained by News 8.

Grant is the study’s co-author and a medical student from the University of Sheffield. His research team assembled data from 148 studies to identify the most common COVID-19 symptoms from patients across nine countries including the United Kingdom, China and the US.

The study shows 78% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus had a fever while 57% reported a cough. Fatigue was the third most reported symptom at 31%, and 25% reported a loss of smell.

At the bottom of the list was shortness of breath, with 23% reporting the symptom.

“This analysis confirms that a cough and fever were the most common symptoms in people who tested positive with COVID-19,” said Ryckie Wade, study supervisor and clinical research fellow at the Leeds Institute of Medical Research. “This is important because it ensures that people who are symptomatic can be quarantined.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 symptoms include: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

The CDC said they are continuing to monitor the list as more information about the virus is discovered.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Department of Health on July 6, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.