Study: COVID infection destroys placenta, results in stillbirths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unvaccinated expectant mothers are at greater risk of preterm delivery resulting in stillbirths especially if they are infected with the coronavirus while carrying their unborn babies.

In a global study published Thursday, scientists across 12 countries, including the United States, analyzed 68 specimens. Sixty-four samples came from stillbirths while the remaining four were from babies who died shortly after delivery.

Results of the analysis showed 90% of the samples had placentas that were destroyed by the COVID-19 virus.

The placenta is an organ that develops in a woman’s uterus during pregnancy providing oxygen and nutrients to the growing baby. It also removes waste products from the baby’s blood.

The researchers say the virus likely traveled to the placenta through the mother’s bloodstream and attacked the organ. Oxygen supply to the fetus was then cut off resulting in the death.