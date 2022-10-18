Medical

Study: Eating foods once viewed as healthy is equivalent to eating candy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pasta and white rice are staples in the American diet.

Perhaps you are a fan of both.

If that’s the case, scientists say you might as well be eating candy because your body can’t tell the difference.

Here’s why: pasta, white rice, and candy have something in common. They are considered refined, high glycemic foods because they contain a lot of sugar and little fiber, if any.

When you eat them your blood glucose levels spike. Chronic high glucose leads to inflamed blood vessels causing heart disease, nerve damage and Type 2 diabetes.

The study looked at an estimated 1,200 healthy people and compared them to a similar group in size who had coronary heart disease. Scientists assessed the diets of both groups and found a link between coronary heart disease and a diet high in refined foods like pasta, white rice, and candy are just a few examples.

The study was be presented at the American College of Cardiology Middle East with the 13th Emirates Cardiac Society Congress in Dubai.