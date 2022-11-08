Medical

Study finds preterm delivery negatively impacts the mother’s bones

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study suggests giving birth prematurely can negatively impact the mother’s bones.

A team of anthropologists at New York University looked at the bones of females who gave birth to babies born too early, defined as before 37 weeks of pregnancy have been completed. They found these women had lower levels of calcium in their bones compared to females who have not been pregnant and males.

Evidence shows low calcium levels weaken a person’s bones and can lead to abnormal blood clotting, heart rhythm and nerve function.

“Our findings provide additional evidence of the profound impact that reproduction has on the female organism, further demonstrating that the skeleton is not a static organ, but a dynamic one that changes with life events,” study author doctoral study, Paola Cerrito, said in an interview.

An estimated 1 out of every 10 women in the United States will experience a preterm birth each year.

The study was published in the latest issue of Plos One, a peer-reviewed open-access scientific journal published by the Public Library of Science.