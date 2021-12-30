Medical

Study finds vaccine efficacy against omicron plummets to 40% just 10 weeks after Pfizer shots

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new study, protection against omicron drops substantial if a person isn’t boosted.

Researchers in the U.K. studied the decline in neutralizing antibodies found in symptomatic patients. They found the Pfizer vaccine provided just 40% protection against omicron 10 weeks after the second shot.

Against delta, protection was down to 60% in that same timeframe.

In public statement, the U.K. Health Security Foundation said, “These early estimates suggest that vaccine effectiveness against symptomatic disease with the omicron variant is significantly lower compared to the delta variant.”