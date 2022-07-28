Medical

Study finds vitamin D supplements rendered useless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Findings from a brand new study show a vitamin-D supplement may not result in the health benefits scientists once thought.

In the largest study of its kind, researchers at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital followed approximately 26,000 healthy Americans 50 and older for 5 years. Participants were told to take a daily dose of vitamin D while the other group took a placebo pill.

Results showed participants taking vitamin D were just as likely to have broken bones, heart disease, cancer and memory loss compared to people taking the placebo.

“These findings overturn dogma and cast doubt on the value of routine screening for vitamin D blood levels and blanket recommendations for supplementation,” said lead study author, Dr. JoAnn Manson, said in an interview. “Spending time outdoors, being physically active and having a heart-healthy diet will lead to greater gains in health for most people.”

The study was published in the latest issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.