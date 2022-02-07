Medical

Study: New detection method may explain prolonged shortness of breath in COVD long haulers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the top symptoms of long COVID is prolonged shortness of breath.

It’s remained a mystery to doctors as to why — even if a person has recovered — they still suffer from the condition.

However, a new study may provide an explanation.

Scientists at Oxford University say it’s with the help of a more sophisticated method of detection over and above a CT scan. The method is called a xenon MRI.

“A CT scan can see tissues, but it doesn’t see cells and it certainly doesn’t see molecules like oxygen,” Dr. Graham Carlos at Eskenazi Health told News 8. “This study followed molecules from the alveoli into the blood. That’s what makes it so interesting. We do have other studies that can detect if there is an impairment in oxygen transfer … It can certainly be a sign to physicians that there is a problem getting oxygen into the lungs.”

The study is interesting, Carlos says, because it followings the oxygen as it makes its way into the blood stream rather than just focusing on scared lungs. Using this xenon MRI method found patients were having trouble getting oxygen to their tissues, which may be the underlying cause of shortness of breath.

He does point out the study was small, and there is no indication that the xenon MRI will be used universally to assess COVID long haulers just yet.