Medical

Study: Over one-third of Americans say fitness influencers negatively affect exercise habits

Andrew Mitchell exercises with a medicine ball at a New York Sports Club January 2, 2003 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Are you struggling to keep your fitness goals? Well, you’re not alone.

A new study conducted by market research company OnePoll included a survey of more than 2,000 Americans. Eighty-percent of respondents reported a massive drop in motivation to workout, saying the pandemic is to blame and citing gym closures and lockdowns as reasons for them falling behind on fitness.

The researchers also assessed obstacles to getting and staying in shape.

Forty-two percent of those polled said they were wary of being stuck with purchasing a gym membership they won’t end up liking, 36% said they are too embarrassed to ask gym staffers for help with equipment and exercise technique, and another 36% said they compare themselves to fitness influencers or bloggers, asking themselves, ‘Why bother?’.