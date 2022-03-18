Medical

Study reveals how long natural COVID-19 antibodies last in kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers found natural immunity offers seven months of protection from the coronavirus in kids.

Scientists at the University of Texas analyzed blood samples of 218 kids between ages of 5 and 19 who were previously infected with COVID-19 beginning in October 2020. They followed the sample and performed antibody tests on participants at two- to three-month intervals.

Results showed 96% of children infected with the virus continued to have antibodies for more than seven months.

The research was published Friday in Pediatrics.

“These findings are important because the information we collected from children infected with COVID-19 didn’t differ at all by whether a child was asymptomatic, severity of symptoms, when they had the virus, were at a healthy weight or had obesity, or by gender. It was the same for everyone,” said a study co-author, Dr. Sarah Messiah, in a news release.

Messiah goes on to say while the results of the study are encouraging, there are still many unknowns about natural immunity in kids. She recommends parents get their children vaccinated if eligible.