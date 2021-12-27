Study shows Indiana ranks as least safe state during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a study by analysts at WalletHub, Indiana ranks as the least safe state to live in during the pandemic.
Researchers assessed safety based on five key measures: vaccination rates, positive testing rates, hospitalization rates, deaths and viral transmission.
All 50 states plus the District of Columbia were included in the study. Findings showed Indiana ranked 48th in vaccination rates, 49th in positive testing rate, 46th in hospitalization rate, 45th in death rate and 31st in terms of viral transmission. The total score put Indiana at the very bottom.
In a statement provided to News 8, a representative from the Indiana State Department of Health said:
“We know that the fall and winter are times when people are typically indoors more and when respiratory viruses can spread more easily. We continue to urge Hoosiers to take steps to prevent the spread of COVID and other viruses such as the flu. That includes getting vaccinated, practicing social distancing, frequently washing their hands and wearing a mask when in public. We also urge all Hoosiers to follow the CDC’s holiday guidance. We are following CDC guidance and strongly recommend that Hoosiers over the age of 2 wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.”