Medical

Study shows Indiana ranks as least safest state during pandemic

Veronica Pfister, R.N., administers a Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to race fan Joshua Knight, of Noblesville, Ind., at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 auto race in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a study by analysts at WalletHub, Indiana ranks as the least safest state to live in during the pandemic.

Researchers assessed safety based on five key measures: vaccination rates, positive testing rates, hospitalization rates, deaths and viral transmission.

All 50 states plus the District of Columbia were included in the study. Findings showed Indiana ranked 48th in vaccination rates, 49th in positive testing rate, 46th in hospitalization rate, 45th in death rate and 31st in terms of viral transmission. The total score put Indiana at the very bottom.

In a statement provided to News 8, a representative from the Indiana State Department of Health said: