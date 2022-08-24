Medical

Survey shows just 1% of people know the signs of leukemia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Just one out of every 100 people are aware of the symptoms of leukemia, one survey shows.

Scientists in the U.K. surveyed 2,000 adults. Results showed 29% of respondents knew of unusual bruising, but just 12% named unusual bleeding and only 11% identified repeat infections as a sign, and 66% had no idea fatigue is also a top symptom of leukemia.

Leukemia is a type of cancer that affects blood cells and bone marrow. There is currently no cure, however, leukemia can be successfully treated with chemotherapy, radiation, and stem-cell transplants to a degree where it is no longer detectable in the body.

“Leukemia affects people of all ages,” Zack Pemberton-Whiteley, campaigns and advocacy director at Leukemia Care, said. “It can be hard to spot because the symptoms are common to other illnesses. Early diagnosis saves lives, so ensuring you can spot the signs and symptoms of leukemia is hugely important.”

The American Cancer Society estimates 61,000 new cases and about 24,000 deaths from leukemia in 2022.